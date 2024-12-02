CrediMax, BENEFIT launch unified QR Code for electronic payments

As part of the agreement, the Bahrain-based credit card issuer’s customers will be able to complete epayments with all registered merchants of BenefitPay and vice versa.

The MaxWallet and the BenefitPay applications work with a unified QR code payment feature, where customers can use the electronic payment process by scanning a QR code when purchasing from any of the registered merchants.

The agreement aligns with the Bahrain’s national drive to stimulate innovation in online payments through MaxWallet or BenefitPay,