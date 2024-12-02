Cornèr Group partners with German open banking fintech NDGIT

The partnership will provide APIs for third-parties for the Lugano-based bank’s Cornèrcard in the UK and Liechtenstein and Diners Club Card Italy.

By so doing, the bank is seeking to meet the PSD2 requirement for banks operating in the EU to open their IT for third-party service providers (TPPs) by this autumn.

NDGIT has similarly worked with UBS and Credit Suisse to help them implement PSD2 in the EU. Other Swiss customers include Neon, Hypi Lenzburg and Contovista.