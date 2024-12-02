Contactless transactions at Hungarian festivals triple in 2016

While in 2015 there were 5.5 million transactions registered, in 2015 festival-goers paid via cashless solutions 7 million times. More than 3 million contactless transactions were executed at a large music festival in Hungary, Sziget. There has been a considerable increase of 50%, also in the number of cashless festivals; in 2016 Festipay’s payment solutions were used at a total of 22 events.

The spread of contactless card usage and the change in payment habits have been influenced by the Festipay Prepaid MasterCard that made its debut at Sziget in 2016. This card is the first prepaid card in Hungary that can actually be loaded with cash 24 hours a day. One benefit of the prepaid card is that the owner can easily control their spending as only the exact amount deposited by the owner can be spent using the card.