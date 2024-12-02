Consumers more eager to do cross-border ecommerce, Pitney Bowes reveals

The research found that while 94% shop online within their own home markets, two-thirds (66%) have also made a purchase online from outside their country, bizreport.com reports.

The countries with the highest number of cross-border shoppers are all in the APAC region: Singapore (89%), Australia (86%), Hong Kong (85%).

Around half of global consumers say that all or most of their online shopping, both domestic and cross-border, comes via an online marketplace and the top countries for this activity are Japan (70%), China (61%), Germany (59%) and India (55%).

Earlier in 2016, data from Bronto Software revealed that 80% of UK consumers would consider making a purchase from an online retailer outside the UK and 44% said they had already done so. Millennials were found to be the age group most likely to purchase from an overseas online retailer.