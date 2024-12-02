Consumers bet big on marketplaces over retail websites: report

These are the findings of the research study titled Innovation and the Digital Shopper, released by Amazon.com and Pymnts.com. The study takes a closer look at how consumers shop and buy online and what factors have the greatest impact on whether they complete a transaction.

According to the research, trust ranks as #1 factor in a consumer`s buying decision: “The number one determining factor on whether a consumer chose to make a purchase online was trust, not selection or price, but trust. Trust is paramount to digital shoppers and it’s evident at every stage of the shopping journey”, Patrick Gauthier, VP of Amazon Payments said.

