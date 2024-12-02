Computop partners PayU to offer payment solutions for emerging global markets

The partnership helps retailers to expand their online and mobile business into multiple regions, including India, Latin America, Central and Eastern Europe, Russia and Africa.

PayU is an online payment service provider with a presence in 16 markets across the world. The company offers more than 250 payment options relevant to these markets and their collective consumer base of more than 2.3 billion people, including credit cards, bank transfers, cash payments and e-wallets.

Computop’s Paygate is a PCI certified payment platform that provides multichannel retailers, banks and other industries with secure payment solutions and fraud prevention for international markets. With this partnership, PayU’s solution will be integrated into Computop Paygate, enabling Paygate customers to extend their reach into new countries.

Retailers only need to connect to Computop Paygate once to be able to have access to the markets PayU offers. It does not require separate integrations to conduct business online in these markets.

