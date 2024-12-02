Commerzbank taps equensWorldlines tech to launch Google Pay in Germany

Starting with June 26th, 2018 Commerzbank’s credit card holders will be able to register their card on Google Wallet and use it to pay for their purchases at cash registers or online via NFC technology. With the support of equensWorldline, Commerzbank will be one of the first financial institutions in Germany to integrate Google Pay, according to the official press release.

equensWorldlines mobile payment platform combines both Mastercard’s and Visa’s tokenization services with the card management and authorization system. Moreover, it offers users various methods for activating their cards, including the well-established mTAN procedure and push provisioning. The latter solution lets users add and manage one or more cards from mobile banking with immediate effect.

The connection to the tokenization services of the schemes prepares the platform for other potential use cases for Commerzbank customers. For example, it allows users to add their digital payment card to other e-wallets or wearables. Applications in the context of the Internet of Things are therefore also conceivable.

equensWorldline is a subsidiary of Worldline, an European payment and transaction services provider.For more information about Worldline, please check out a detailed profile of this company in our dedicated, industry-specific online company database.