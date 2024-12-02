Coinbase to expand crypto asset listings

Those that meet the criteria may be listed, although not necessarily available right away to all Coinbase customers because listings will be added on a jurisdiction-by-jurisdiction basis, rather than supporting all assets globally.

As a result, some coins won’t be available for Coinbase customers to trade in places where local regulations either expressly them or are unclear about their legality. According to CoinDesk, previously there was no formal mechanism to request a listing, and some organizations would reportedly lobby Coinbase to support their assets.

Coinbase will charge an application fee and an additional fee to list approved assets. These are meant not only to deter spam, but also to cover the cost of due diligence.