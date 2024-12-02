Coinbase revamps mobile app Toshi

The Toshi project was launched in 2017 and featured the world’s first mobile-focused decentralised application (DApp) browser. Just a few months later, Toshi became the first wallet to support crypto collectibles. While these moves were appreciated by many, Toshi’s (Coinbase) overarching goal was to facilitate an easy-to-use decentralised ecosystem through a simple app on your mobile phone.

Toshi, which is now named Coinbase Wallet, allows its users to store their private keys within your device, instead of in a centralized (easily hackable) server. Not only are the funds controlled by the user, but the private keys are secured using a so-called “Secure Enclave” and through biometric authentication methods.