Coinbase raises USD 300 million

According to Reuters, San Francisco-based Coinbase was one of the top beneficiaries of the Bitcoin boom in 2017 after the cryptocurrency rocketed more than 1,300 percent to almost USD 20,000. Coinbase booked revenue of USD 1 billion in 2017 and is expected to bring in USD 1.3 billion in 2018 despite the slump in Bitcoin, according to media reports.

The company, which also counts New York Stock Exchange owner Intercontinental Exchange as investors, said it will use the financing to expand its operations globally and offer more crypto assets, among other things.