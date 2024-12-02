Coinbase offers crypto-to-crypto trading to users

The cryptocurrency exchange is adding support for crypto-to-crypto trading for its retail customers, adding a feature that has long been available to professional cryptocurrency trading services. Users on Coinbase.com, as well as the Android and iOS apps, will be able to begin trading Bitcoin pairs in the coming days through the new feature, called Coinbase Convert.

However, while trading pairs are “a pretty common paradigm in the crypto trading space,” they are not currently being served well to the broader retail audience, Coinbase representatives said for CoinDesk.

The trading pairs were developed based on user feedback. Initially, Coinbase Convert will support Bitcoin trading pairs, with customers able to convert to Bitcoin cash, Ethereum, Ethereum classic, Litecoin and 0x. More pairs may be added in future based on customer feedback.

The exchange has been rolling out the functionality with small groups, however, the feature will be “gradually” rolled out to each of the different countries Coinbase offers native payment access in.