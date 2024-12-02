Clover integrates Tap-to-Pay in its Clover Go iOS app

As an extension of the Clover point-of-sale and business management platform from Fiserv, a global provider of payments and financial technology solutions, Clover Go gives SMBs of all sizes the mobility and flexibility to accept payments and manage their business from anywhere.











Turning an iPhone to a POS for contactless payments

For Clover merchants on the move, including fitness trainers, home service providers, market vendors and food truck operators, the addition of Tap-to-Pay on iPhone enables contactless payment acceptance without the need for additional hardware. Businesses can also use Tap-to-Pay on iPhone as a complementary solution to accept payments for needs like line busting or accepting payments at the table.

Tap-to-Pay on iPhone can be enabled by downloading the Clover Go iOS app in the Apple App Store. Following a quick and easy set-up process, businesses can present customers a payment screen on their iPhone and securely accept any form of contactless payment, including credit and debit cards, Apple Pay, and other digital wallets.

Clover’s representatives said that small businesses want to streamline their operations, sell more, and connect with their customers no matter where they are. Clover powers omnichannel technology and capabilities that enable us to meet their needs. By enabling Tap-to-Pay on iPhone, businesses can increase flexibility and expand customer engagement with the efficiency of using a device they already own.





Clover Go’s features allow for a unified payments view

Through the integration of Tap-to-Pay on iPhone and Clover Go, businesses can offer contactless payments acceptance via their iPhone alongside existing mobile features from Clover Go – including the ability to connect multiple point-of-sale devices, securely accept offline payments, and access a unified view of their business. This enables businesses to capture more sales while simplifying day-to-day operations.

Businesses can enable Tap-to-Pay on iPhone on an iPhone XS and above running iOS 16 or higher. Tap-to-Pay on iPhone uses the built-in features of iPhone to keep the merchants’ and customers’ data private and secure.

Clover is a complete business management system enabling businesses to maximise their operating efficiencies, grow their customer base, and accept customer payments. Businesses using Clover can accept payments of any type, including Apple Pay, contactless credit or debit cards, and other digital wallets. As a point-of-sale platform for merchants, Clover processes over USD 234 billion in payments each year, as per the press release.