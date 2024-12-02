cleverbridge announces new integration services for ecommerce operations

The cloud-based Integration Services enable clients to connect their front-end and back-end systems with the cleverbridge ecommerce platform, giving them a complete overview of their business. cleverbridge will initially offer integration support for leading marketing automation and CRM systems (such as Salesforce) with other widely used reporting, ERP and EPM systems to be released quarterly.

Leveraging Scribe Software’s iPaaS functionality, cleverbridge Integration Services provides a unified data system that helps clients expand and streamline their business operations with minimal development effort. Through the services, a bi-directional integration is established between the cleverbridge ecommerce platform and clients’ information systems, resulting in clients having access to real-time, accurate customer data.

cleverbridge provides ecommerce solutions for monetizing digital goods, online services and SaaS. Its cloud-based ecommerce platform simplifies recurring billing, optimizes the customer experience and offers global payment capabilities.