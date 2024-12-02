Clearent partners CardFlight for SwipeSimple mPOS solution

Under the agreement, CardFlight is set to provide mobile payment acceptance solutions to Clearent’s sales partners and merchants. Launched in 2014, SwipeSimple includes encrypted mobile card readers, payment acceptance applications for iOS and Android devices, a reporting and administrative dashboard for merchants and a reseller portal for onboarding and portfolio management.

CardFlight provides its customers with a mobile payments platform that includes: encrypted magnetic stripe readers that work through the audio jack of smartphones and tablets, software development kits (SDKs) for both iOS and Android platforms and a payment gateway service that allows the client to use any merchant account from their choice of processors.

In January 2015, CardFlight partnered with Integrity Payment Systems, a payment service provider, to provide CardFlights mPOS solutions to Integritys merchants and partners.