Citi Pay rolls out in the US

In 2016, Citi Pay launched in Singapore, Australia and Mexico with tap and pay capabilities.

Customers with an Android device will have the ability to make in-store purchases via NFC at contactless point-of-sale terminals. Citi Pay is not available as an iOS app.

For online and in-app purchases, Citi customers can use the same Citibank online user ID and password that they currently use to manage their existing online relationship with Citi. That capability is possible thanks to Citis Masterpass integration that will enable Citi customers to use Citi Pay at hundreds of thousands of merchants across 33 countries at launch.