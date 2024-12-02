Citi launches Citi Fleet Card for a mobile-first experience

The solution combines a contactless-enabled card with a mobile app by The Miles Consultancy. It can be used anywhere that Visa/Mastercard is accepted and allows seamless tracking of mileage, receipts and reports. The solution is currently available in 24 countries across the UK and Europe.

The Citi Fleet Card prompts drivers to enter mileage data rather than requiring them to input it at a POS device when paying for fuel. The app has GPS-based tracking so when a driver uses their vehicle for business (as opposed to personal) mileage, they can pre-set times on the app to record their journey, eliminating paperwork associated with documenting business travel.

For corporates, the Card delivers centralized automated reporting that uses data mining to combine multiple data sources in a single management dashboard for fleet oversight, VAT reconciliation, and payroll files. Information management tools can be integrated into clients’ ERP systems. Program managers have access to flexible controls for authorizing card users, real-time card blocking, PIN reset and transaction notification. In addition, fleet managers no longer have to deal with multiple fuel card providers to gain coverage across the United Kingdom and Europe.