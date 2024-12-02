Citi launches app for recurring credit card payments

The service allows for one-off or recurring credit card payments for rent and education at a small fee with more spend categories to follow. Customers will be able to use their credit cards as a source of funds for payments that are otherwise done through bank or GIRO transfers.

A customer can set up payment details for various recipients, including name, bank account details, and the amount to be transferred either as a one-off or recurring transaction. Then, the customer selects the credit card to be used for payments to each recipient. Before the due date of a payment, a customer will receive a message to say that the specified amount has been charged to his/her credit card. This will later appear in his/her credit card statement along with the respective service fee.

The service is currently live in Singapore, and will be introduced in Hong Kong, the UAE, and Thailand by the end of 2019.