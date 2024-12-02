CITCON teams up with GK Software

Two of the payment options supported by CITCON, a company providing cross-border mobile payment and marketing solution, are Alipay and WeChat Pay. Germany-based GK Software provides TransAction+, a payment processing application which integrates with a variety of POS systems.

The application is an enterprise level payments solution used by retailers and restaurants across North America. By integrating with CITCON`s API, it now supports upgraded access to both Alipay and WeChat Pay transactions.

Through Alipay`s geolocation-based “Discover” function and push notifications within the application, Chinese consumers can locate merchants nearby, receive promotional information, and make purchasing decisions. By adding the WeChat Pay integrated payment solution as well, merchants are able to better service Chinese tourists, local Chinese residents, and students in the US. The partnership also allows them to tap into a larger revenue stream.