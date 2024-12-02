Circle rolls out blockchain project to connect digital wallets

The solution is aimed at streamlining the transaction process regardless of the currency used. It allows money to flow between digital wallets, much in the same way HTTPS, SMTP and SIP information goes between web browsers, email and text messages.

Payments are facilitated using the company’s Centre tokens (CENT) and won’t come at a cost to customers.

Earlier in June 2017, the company began to offer its customers in the US, UK and Europe the ability to send and receive money across borders with no fees and no mark-up on foreign exchange (FX) rates.