CinemaxX teams up with Yapital for mobile payments

Under the terms of the agreement, CinemaxX cinemas across Germany are set to be able to provide payment by smartphone. Therefore, at the ticket office, customers will have to scan the QR code at the payment terminal with the Yapital app and click on confirm.

Yapital is a European cashless cross-channel payment service across all channels including stationary, mobile and online as well as via invoice. Yapital was founded in 2011 as a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Otto-Group. Yapital is licensed as an electronic money institution in Luxembourg.

In recent news, Airline TAP Portugal and Yapital have signed a cooperation to provide mobile payment to TAP´s customers from Q3 2015 onwards.