Chinese public transport powered by Lenovo and OT

Lenovo X3 smartphone users are able to install the Beijing Municipal Administration Traffic Card in their Lenovo Transit application and commute simply by waving their phone in front of contactless transit terminals.

OT, a global provider of embedded security software products, services and solutions, supports Lenovo Transit application on Lenovo X3 smartphones via its eSE PEARL. PEARL by OT is an advanced embedded Secure Element. It allows easy deployment of secure mobile contactless payment, transit, governmental and automotive applications, as well as secure access to online services for enterprise and consumer markets.

In addition to its eSE, OT provides its Key Management System to Lenovo to manage security domains on the eSE in which partners can securely load, install and run their applications. Via its China Secure Hub, a platform used to connect handset makers and their partners in different cities in China, OT also securely ensures the connectivity between Lenovo and BMAC’s TSM provider, Beijing eNFC science and technology.