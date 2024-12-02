China: Regentsoft teams Powa to bring tablet-based POS to retailers

The partnership between these two companies is set to speed up availability of tablet-based POS solutions for retail companies in China, and marks Regentsoft’s first move into the tablet-based application space.

PowaPOS is fully integrated to incorporate all common retail peripherals and support all POS software across all operating systems: iOS, Android and Windows. Through a single cord, the PowaPOS T25 powers a built in thermal printer, 2D scanner, universal tablet mount, orientation sensor, an optional PowaPOS Cash Drawer, and can support third-party payment devices, including NFC-enabled. With its advanced, single API SDK, PowaPOS easily integrates with all POS software applications, as well as PowaTag, Powa Technologies’ mobile commerce enablement app.

Regentsoft provides software services to more than 150,000 merchants across Greater China. Its FPOS solution is built on the company’s cloud-based platform, and specifically designed for fashion enterprises to build their retail management systems. Its features include customer relationship management tools, inventory tracking and full-featured payment management. FPOS is compatible with Windows-based tablets as well as other mobile platforms.

Powa Technologies is an international commerce startup that creates technologies that enable purchases online and offline. Powa provides several solutions such as PowaTag, PowaPOS and PowaWeb.

In recent news, Powa Technologies has unveiled that ISVs using the PowaPOS software developer kit (SDK) have now access to global payments and technology services provider Worldpay.