China: NFC payment service in Shenzhen public transport

Shenzhen Tong (transportation operator) is making use of Oberthur Technologies (OT) Pearl secure elements embedded in the ZTE NFC devices for the service. Oberthur Technologies is a digital security solutions provider for the mobility space. OT is present in the payment, telecommunications and identity markets.

The solution has been launched by transportation operator Shenzhen Tong for ZTE Nubia Z9 and Z9 Max owners across the Chinese city of Shenzhen. OT provides the Shenzhen Tong applet enabling the service, available from both Shenzhen Tong and Nubia mobile wallets, as well as the connection between the transport operator and the handset manufacturer through OT’s China Secure Hub.

In order to use the new solution, the consumers are required to download the Shenzhen Tong Dianshang application or the Nubia application and Nubia OTA (over the air) service upgrade. Once the corresponding applet is installed on Pearl by OT, users simply have to hold their smartphone near the contactless reader in the bus or the subway.

The solution is also available for purchases in retail stores.