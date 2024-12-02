China leads online shopping appetite

These are the latest findings from Global Web Index, which clearly illustrates the lead of China across all age, gender and income categories.

The opportunities for digital commerce in APAC are more than evident since 6 of the top 10 global markets are coming from the region.

An explanation for this is the success of home-grown online merchants, such as Chinese ecommerce giant Alibaba.

The UK, Germany and Poland are also featuring within the top 10, achieving figures of 75% or more.