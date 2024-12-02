China: e-tail spending to hit USD 1 trillion by 2019

These are the findings of The China Online Retail Forecast 2014 – 2019, which estimates that spending via mobile will grow at 44.2% compound annual growth rate (CAGR), twice as fast as online sales, which are expected to increase at 19.9% CAGR. Mobile sales and online retailers’ expansion into new product categories will be the main drivers for ecommerce growth in China by 2020.

Key findings from the report include:

• Chinese consumers are shifting to mobile for online shopping. The frequency with which online consumers in metropolitan China shop via their mobiles is increasing rapidly, while those in lower-tier cities use smartphones as their primary means of network access and for online shopping.

• Tmall and JD.com will continue to dominate China’s ecommerce market, with market shares of 57% and 21%, respectively.

• More categories of products traditionally sold offline, such as pharmaceuticals and furniture, are now made available online. The growing number of middle-class and affluent Chinese consumers adds to online demand for a wide variety of high-end products, such as fresh food, imported goods and automobiles. The convenience, variety and fast delivery associated with online purchase will boost ecommerce in these new categories.

