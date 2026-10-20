Under the agreement, Checkout.com will provide acquiring, payment processing, and payment optimisation services across Samsung’s digital commerce ecosystem. Separately, Samsung Pay will become available to Checkout.com merchants through Flow, the company’s low-code payments integration, from 31 October 2026.

The agreement builds on an existing relationship between the two companies. Checkout.com already processes payments for Samsung Gulf Electronics, supporting Samsung.com across the MENA region. The new partnership extends that support to more of Samsung Electronics’ digital commerce environments, including markets in the EU and North America, and covers both the Galaxy Store and Samsung.com.

Expanding payments infrastructure across markets

Samsung Electronics operates 221 sites across 76 countries. Its portfolio covers mobile devices, consumer electronics, software, and connected services, as well as digital commerce channels such as Samsung.com, the Galaxy Store, Samsung Wallet, and Samsung Pay. As the company expands its commerce operations into new markets, it needs payment flows that can scale across regions.

Checkout.com will combine its global and local acquiring capabilities with its payment processing platform to support these flows. Samsung Electronics will also use Intelligent Acceptance, Checkout.com’s AI-powered optimisation engine. The tool draws on real-time data from Checkout.com’s global network to optimise transactions and reduce payment failures. According to the companies, the partnership is intended to enable more flexible payment routing and more consistent checkout experiences across Samsung’s ecosystem.

Woncheol Chai, Executive Vice President, Samsung Electronics, said the company requires payment infrastructure that is flexible, reliable, and able to scale across markets. It was also added that the partnership will help create a more consistent foundation for its digital commerce operations.

Samsung Pay comes to Flow

The second part of the agreement makes Samsung Pay available on Flow. Checkout.com merchants will be able to add Samsung Pay as a digital wallet option for online and in-app checkout. For merchants already integrated with Checkout.com, the low-code approach means they can add the wallet without building a separate integration.

Antoine Nougué, Chief Revenue Officer at Checkout.com, said that combining the company’s acquiring capabilities with Intelligent Acceptance and Flow will give Samsung more flexibility in its payments infrastructure, while giving merchants more choice in how they accept payments.

Checkout.com’s enterprise growth

The Samsung deal is part of Checkout.com’s continued expansion in the enterprise segment. At the same time, the partnership reflects two developments: large merchants are increasingly consolidating acquiring and optimisation services with fewer providers, while digital wallet providers are looking to reach more merchants through existing integrations rather than one-by-one onboarding.