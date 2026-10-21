Checkout.com has extended its acquiring platform to physical stores, introducing an in-person payments solution in response to demand from enterprise merchants. According to the company, these merchants wanted the same performance and resilience in stores that they already receive from its online acquiring services. Mollie is working with Checkout.com on the offering and contributing its expertise in terminals and hardware.

The solution will launch first in the UK and the European Economic Area (EEA), followed by the US. Checkout.com plans to add more schemes, markets, and capabilities in 2027.

A software-led, device-agnostic model

Checkout.com has taken a software-led, device-agnostic approach, so the solution is not tied to a single terminal or hardware provider. Because the platform is modular, merchants can connect terminals they already use or select hardware suited to their operations.

Merchants can process in-person and online transactions through a single acquiring relationship. Both channels run on the same Unified Payments API, platform, contract, and settlement infrastructure. At the same time, a shared dashboard gives payment teams a common view of activity across channels, which the company says simplifies reconciliation.

For enterprise merchants selling across both channels, this consolidation reduces the need to manage separate providers, contracts, and settlement flows for online and physical sales.

Under the long-term partnership, Mollie combines Checkout.com’s acquiring platform with its own local expertise, software, and merchant relationships to serve businesses selling online and in person. Mollie retains control of its customer experience and hardware strategy, while Checkout.com’s solution runs directly on Mollie’s offering.

Rogier Schoute, CPO of Mollie, described in-person payments as one of the fastest-growing areas of the company’s business. It was also mentioned that Mollie deliberately partners with external providers for enterprise-grade processing and infrastructure, and pairs those services with its proprietary hardware and point-of-sale software.

Checkout.com linked the expansion to its earlier announcement of sustained profitability and growing margins. Antoine Nougué, Chief Revenue Officer at Checkout.com said these results have given the company the capacity to invest in new technologies and segments. The official added that merchants had asked Checkout.com to bring its online capabilities to in-person payments.

Implications for merchants and the ecosystem

The launch takes Checkout.com beyond online acquiring and into physical commerce, where merchants increasingly look to unify sales channels. Rather than building around proprietary terminals, the company is pairing its acquiring infrastructure with a partner that brings hardware expertise and an established European merchant base. The phased rollout covers the UK and EEA first and the US after that. More markets and schemes are expected in 2027, so the scope of the offering is set to widen over the coming year.