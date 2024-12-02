Checkout.com launches iDEAL on its unified payments platform

Checkout.coms addition of iDEAL to its local payment offering enables its merchant customers to offer consumers in the Netherlands their preferred payment method. In addition to providing international credit and debit card processing through its direct acquiring relationship with Visa Europe, MasterCard International, Union Pay International, American Express, Diners Club International and the Discover Network, Checkout.com is building partnerships with local payment providers around the globe in order to offer cross-border payment solutions for the internet.

Checkout.com’s focus on local payments has led to the creation of a solution that allows merchants to connect all the local payments they need to their website via one integration, regardless of the solution type (for example, eWallets, mobile payments, online banking or prepaid cards). This product typically targets merchants processing with credit cards who want to expand their reach around the globe by offering local payment options.