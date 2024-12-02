Checkout.com announces the addition of SOFORT to its payment mix

With one integration, Checkout.com merchants looking to sell in Europe can reach up to 18 million additional customers in 13 countries: Germany, Austria, France, Italy, Poland, Spain, the Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Hungary, Slovakia, and the UK.

In addition to providing international credit and debit card processing through its direct acquiring relationship with Visa Europe, MasterCard International, Union Pay International, American Express, Diners Club International and the Discover Network, Checkout.com is building partnerships with local payment providers around the globe in order to offer a comprehensive cross-border payment solution for the internet.

Checkout.com’s focus on local payments has led to the creation of a new solution that allows merchants to connect all the local payments they need to their website via one single integration, regardless of the solution type (for example, eWallets, mobile payments, online banking or prepaid cards). This product typically targets merchants processing with credit cards who want to expand their reach around the globe by offering local payment options to ensure they never miss a sale again.