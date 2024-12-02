Charity Bank in core banking tech overhaul with Apak Group

The new system of choice is Aurius, the flagship core banking offering of Apak Group (formerly Sword Apak), a UK-based subsidiary of Sopra Banking Software.

Charity Bank is an ethical bank that uses its savers’ deposits to lend to charities and social enterprises. Shareholders are all charitable trusts and foundations or social purpose organisations. Since 2002, Charity Bank has issued loans totalling over GBP 250 million to organisations committed to positive social change.

The platform facilitates low-to-zero-touch acquisition of depositors’ funds combined with highly configurable and flexible lending support.

Apak’s Aurius has a handful of takers in the UK, including United Trust Bank, Unity Trust Bank, Hodge Bank and Wesleyan Bank. In autumn last year, Apak was acquired by French Sopra Steria and incorporated into its banking software business, Sopra Banking Software.