ChargeAfter raises USD 44 mln in Series B to scale BNPL financing network

The company states that while BNPL has increased in popularity in recent years, the marketplace often gives consumers limited options and up to a 70% decline. ChargeAfter aims to fulfil the need for a network-driven financing platform made for merchants, banks, and financial institutions, as the industry may shift from a single lender, low-approval reality to a multi-lender experience where responsible lending and approvals rates upwards of 85% or more are the new norm.

With pre-integrated global financing lenders and banks already on the platform, ChargeAfter offers shoppers approved and personalised consumer financing from multiple lenders through a single, application, wherever they shop. With the distribution of credit streamlined into a single platform, retailers can implement ChargeAfter’s BNPL offering both online and in-store.

ChargeAfter also provides global banks, acquirers, financial institutions, and strategic partners with a fully branded white label BNPL platform. The network offers retailers and businesses access to leading financing partners across the full-credit spectrum with BNPL products such as card-based instalments, split pay, long and short-term instalments, 0% APR financing, revolving credit, B2B financing, lease to own, and more, in a single integration.