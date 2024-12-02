By adding more B2B lenders to its point-of-sale financing platform, ChargeAfter enables merchants in Canada to provide their business customers with additional B2B financing options.











More ways to fund purchases

As a result of the partnership, ChargeAfter will provide merchants in Canada with more financing options for their business customers at the point of sale. Financing options are very limited for businesses, resulting in low approval rates. To help merchants provide a solution for their business customers, ChargeAfter partners with financing providers that specialize in serving businesses.

Tabit is a B2B Buy Now, Pay Later solution powered by Merchant Growth. Merchant Growth was recently recognised as the fastest-growing B2B financing provider in Canada. Tabit's integration into the platform means that merchants that use ChargeAfter to manage their point-of-sale financing can now provide their business customers with instalment options from 30 days to 12 months.

Officials from Tabit said they are thrilled to announce their partnership with ChargeAfter, a multi-lender platform. Through this collaboration, Tabit is able to offer its innovative B2B BNPL solutions to even more merchants. They look forward to working closely with ChargeAfter to bring flexible payment options to businesses and help them grow and succeed.

ChargeAfter’s representatives said they are delighted to partner with Merchant Growth to add their Tabit's B2B BNPL solution to ChargeAfter's network of lenders in Canada. This new partnership is an important step in their B2B financing programme expansion. Embedded point-of-sale financing is fast becoming the new standard for the modern customer journey and they are excited that ChargeAfter's lending network is facilitating this change.





What does ChargeAfter do?

ChargeAfter is a multi-lender white-labeled point-of-sale consumer financing platform and lender network for merchants, and financial institutions. Powered by a data-driven decisioning engine and network of lenders, ChargeAfter streamlines the distribution of credit into a single platform that merchants can implement rapidly online, in-store, and across any point of sale.





More information about Tabit

Tabit is a B2B Buy Now, Pay Later solution, owned by Merchant Growth. Tabit was founded in 2021 with the purpose of bringing the consumer buying experience to B2B. Through decades of data and a deep understanding of the borrower and lender landscape, Tabit partners with B2B suppliers to provide small businesses with flexible payment options at point-of-sale and eliminates the risk and expense associated with in-house credit management.