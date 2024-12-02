CHARGE Anywhere mPOS solutions Visa Ready approved

The Visa Ready Partner Program for mPOS is designed to enable device manufacturers, application developers, merchants and acquirers to build and implement an enhanced mobile point-of-sale experience. CHARGE Anywheres mobile payment application with chip & PIN and magnetic stripe transaction capture meet Visas requirements.

CHARGE Anywheres mobile solutions feature a PCI-validated mobile payment application, point-to-point encryption, and payment gateway services.

CHARGE Anywhere is a financial technology solutions company that provides a white label mobile payment and payment gateway technology platform that can be leveraged by processors, banks and telecommunication companies.

In October 2013, CHARGE Anywhere signed an agreement with European PSP SetPay.