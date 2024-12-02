CGI partners with Scotiabank and Conpend

The CGI and Conpend solution is designed to help banks achieve digital transformation by empowering trade finance operations, compliance and relationship management with the digitization of paper document flows. The proof of concept integrated Conpends Trafinas, a robotic process automation solution developed specifically for trade finance transactions; and the CGI Trade360 trade finance platform.

The proof of concept will prove the ability of intelligent process automation to reduce the time spent on manual activities while delivering quality data to transform business processes and unlock the benefits of digitization. The solution also supports various use cases across all the typical trade products and simultaneously take specific customer requirements into account.

Founded in 1976, CGI is an independent IT and business consulting services companies.