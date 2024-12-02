Central Group buys Zalora to expand its business

Zalora is part of Global Fashion Group, the ecommerce firm backed by Sweden`s Kinnevik (KINVb.ST) and Germany`s Rocket Internet (RKET.DE). Previously, Zalora sold its Vietnam business at USD 10 million, according to a media report, cited by reuters.com.

Central Group, like many Thai retailers, is looking to expand its ecommerce business to win back customers who increasingly prefer to shop online. The group is among the bidders for French retailer Casino Group`s (CASP.PA) Big C supermarket chain in Vietnam.