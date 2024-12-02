Central Bank of Ghana waives fees for less than USD 18 mobile money transfers

The bank has also increased mobile money daily limits and doubled the amount digital wallets can hold.

The Bank of Ghana has agreed with banks and mobile network operators on measures to facilitate more efficient payments and promote digital forms of payments for the next three months. Thus, all mobile money users can send up to USD 18 for free (excluding cash out). This includes sending to a recipient on the same network, or

another network via the interoperability platform.

Moreover, all mobile phone subscribers will be permitted to use their already existing mobile phone registration details to be on-boarded for Minimum KYC Account.

