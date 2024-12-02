Center Source Works, BitPay to speed up B2B payments in LATAM

By working with BitPay, Center Source has been able to attract new global customers by bringing together the power of BitPay payments with nearshore call center solutions. Center Source is a full service BPO servicing clients in the consumer products and healthcare space. All of their clients are based outside Latin America and look to Center Source to provide BPO and call center support.

Due to high foreign exchange and wire fees (the problem with B2B wires), Center Source SAS new client was having difficulty in paying their invoice. By using BitPay, they received their payment the next business day and the only fee charged was 1%. Similar bank wires can take 3 – 5 days and can cost between 3% – 6% when factoring in the FX fees.