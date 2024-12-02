CellPoint Digital and Nium to provide merchants with frictionless payments

Payments systems are seen by many as complex and fragmented, neglecting the needs and experience of merchants, as per the press release. CellPoint Digital and Nium are joining forces to address this problem, simplifying and optimising the payments ecosystem, offering merchants greater control and a far simpler process.











Augmenting money movement capabilies

Domestically and across borders, both CellPoint Digital and Nium are united by a mission to help businesses simplify commerce, be it buying, selling, transferring money, managing FX, or making payments.

This partnership will support CellPoint Digital’s growth and expansion into money movement capabilities, like pay-outs and alternative payment method (APM) acquiring, which complements its product suite, with Nium’s extensive global pay-out network supporting 100 currencies in more than 190 countries – 100 of which in real-time.

Nium facilitates on-demand money movement for global payments and card issuing. It’s global network of regulatory licenses, compliance, and APIs are designed to make the complexities of global commerce invisible. Merchants can pay employees, suppliers, local sellers, and partners, wherever they do business, seamlessly through a single platform.

Similarly, CellPoint Digital exists to deliver frictionless commerce. Its Payment Orchestration platform, the first of its kind, was designed from day one to optimise payments efficiencies and provide authorisation and reconciliation globally and across multiple acquirers and/or PSPs.





Seamless payments for merchants, anywhere

Officials from CellPoint Digital said that the two companies share a relentless commitment to delivering frictionless commerce. As a global player in B2B payments, Nium is a perfect partner for them in this mission. This venture will be important in the next stage of theor growth as they begin to serve pay-out and APM acquiring needs as well as their existing core industries including travel, ecommerce, retail, digital commerce, and gaming.

Representatives from Nium stated that this partnership with CellPoint is yet another example of how their on-demand money movement platform can empower global businesses to offer fast, safe, and easy digital payment solutions. Like Nium, CellPoint Digital is shaping the future of payments, putting the power back in the hands of the merchant and creating an ecosystem in which payments are efficient, affordable, and hassle-free.

CellPoint’s new partnership with Nium is the latest step in its ongoing commitment to offer easy-to-implement solutions that help merchants solve cross-border, operational, and technological challenges and simplify back-office complexities.

For more information about CellPoint Digital and Nium, please check out the company profiles in The Paypers Company Database.