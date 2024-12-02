Cartes Bancaires and Gemalto to ease member banks NFC payments offer

According to Gemalto, French banks have been using specifications provided by international schemes to implement their mobile NFC payment apps, simply because only international schemes had such specifications available for them.

Pure is a white label payment solution compliant with international standards used today by 27 national payment schemes and retailers in the world, according to Gemalto. Its specifications will allow GIE CB members to deploy mobile NFC payments as well as in-app payment for mobile apps.

More than that, the solution is compatible with services provided by STET, the pan-European payment processing service provider, as well as within the broad network of merchants already supporting GIE CB contactless payments, according to the company.