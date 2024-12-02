Carrier billing to Windows 10 devices in Poland and Russia via Boku

As part of the expanded integration with Boku, Windows 10 customers on these carriers will be able to use their mobile phone number to save their mobile account as their preferred payment method when making any purchase in the Windows Store.

This is the first time carrier billing will be offered as a payment option for the Windows Store in these countries and will be available across a full range of devices including Window Phone, Surface Tablet and any PC or laptop running Windows 10.

Windows 10 is seeing steady growth globally, having already been installed on more than 400 million devices. Beeline Russia has over 60 Million mobile subscribers, and Orange Poland has over 16 Million mobile subscribers.