Carpathia studies shipping conditions of Swiss online stores

Carpathia examined whether shipping is free or if it becomes free after a certain order value has been reached, whether goods can be returned for free and how long consumers have the time for returning products, ecommercenews.eu reports.

According to results, Swiss online merchants experience shortcomings when it comes to customer service. There are shops which create a 25% threshold for free shipping and 58% of the shops always require shipping fees.

Carpathia found that with retailers selling foods and drinks the minimum order value is on average about EUR 291. Media retailers deliver for free if someone orders products with a total value of at least EUR 35.

However, if the customer wants to return the goods, he needs to pay for the shipping costs himself. Only five of the hundred examined shops in Switzerland pay these costs for the customer, so he can return products for free.