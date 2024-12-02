Carousell to acquire Reflash

The move is part of Carousell’s efforts to increase its influence in the re-commerce market after acquiring Singapore-based secondhand sneakers and streetwear marketplace Ox Street in 2021.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Carousell said the deal with Reflash will allow it to make selling secondhand fashion more seamless. Carousell Group, which includes C2C marketplace Carousell, Vietnam’s Chotot and Malaysia’s Mudah, is one of Southeast Asia’s managed marketplaces.

Since its inception in 2015, Reflash has grown to become an omnichannel fashion re-commerce retailer with an online store and a network of ten physical thrift stores. The brand has processed more than 5 million pieces of clothing and resold used clothing from about 305 international and local fashion labels.