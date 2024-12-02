Cardtek, NXP to deliver mobile payment platform in UAE

The mobile payment platform is called empay and it will be rolled out by Emcredit, a subsidiary of the Dubai Economy. The platform brings together a number of service providers (banks, government departments, retailers, educational institutions, and transportation companies) into a common platform where consumers are able to access and pay for services from a single mobile wallet.

This will enable UAE consumers to make retail payments, initiate money transfers, and pay for government utilities from a single mobile wallet using either an “active” wearable or another multifunctional mobile device.

Cardtek will provide the payment infrastructure, mobile industry knowledge, operational services and product enhancements to support the empay platform. NXP will manufacture and provide the NFC controller and secure element (SE) necessary to allow UAE consumers to use the service on wearable devices.