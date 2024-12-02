Cardinal Bank adds Apple Pay to its mobile services

Apple Pay allows customers to make purchases at participating stores with their iPhone6, iPhone 6 Plus and Apple Watch. Apple Pay is compatible with iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPad Air2, and iPad Mini3.

Apple’s integrated hardware, software and services work together to provide the security of keeping payment information protected. The actual card numbers are not stored on the device nor on Apple servers and are not shared with merchants or transmitted with payments. Instead, a unique Device Account Number is assigned, encrypted and stored.

Customers will continue to receive all of the rewards and bene?ts that come with using Cardinal Bank debit or credit cards.