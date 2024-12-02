CardFlight rolls out two new mPOS devices

The devices aim to enable merchants nationwide to accept EMV and NFC contactless payments on Android and iOS devices.

CardFlight said that it will also support the consumer device cardholder verification method, a new standard in contactless payments.

The Swift B200 will enable merchants to accept EMV chip card and magnetic stripe payments by connecting via BLE to a smartphone or a tablet device running the CardFlight SwipeSimple mobile point-of-sale software, or by using the CardFlight Software Development Kit.

The Swift B250 card reader similarly supports EMV and magnetic stripe, with the added benefit of enabling merchants to accept NFC contactless payments and mobile wallets such as Apple Pay, Android Pay and Samsung Pay.

The devices are currently in certification with multiple US payment processors. CardFlight is accepting preorders now through May 31; the first devices will ship to partners in late summer.