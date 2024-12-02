Card payments increased in Italy during Black Friday

Transactions for online purchases were 3.6 million, equaling 27.1% of the total, while payments at bricks and mortar stores reached 9.8 million.

According to the data analysis performed by SIA, compared to the previous Friday, Black Friday 2018 recorded the highest growth rate for payments on ecommerce sites (+65.7%) in addition to an increase in physical payments (+19.9%).

Overall during Black Friday Weekend 2018 (23-25 November), SIA processed 35.6 million card payments,

up 12.1% compared to the previous weekend (16-18 November), which recorded 31.7 million transactions, and up 13.1% compared to Black Friday weekend 2017 (24-26 November).

SIA processes around half the payments made by debit, credit and prepaid cards in Italy.