Car marketplace Truebil raises USD 14 mln in Series B funding round

In the startup’s latest funding round, led by Japanese investor Joe Hirao, have participated Kalaari Capital, Inventus Capital, Kae, Shunwei Capital, and Tekton, with Merisis Advisors as an investment banker.

With the latest funding round, Paix Technology-owned Truebil has announced its total funding to have reached USD 22.4 million, and the startup plans to foray across five other Indian cities – besides Mumbai – and strengthen its technology-based stack.

Truebil, which was founded in March 2015, offers suitable options for its customers, providing a detailed report of each car to help them make informed purchase decisions.