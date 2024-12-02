Canada expected to outperform US in B2C ecommerce growth ratio - report

However, the US is still predicted to account for the lion’s share of the region’s sales, according to the “North America B2C E-Commerce Market 2015,” report issued by the market research company yStats. North America was the world’s second largest B2C ecommerce market in 2014.

In the next few years, this region’s share of global B2C ecommerce sales is predicted to decline slightly, primarily due to the expanding share of the faster growing Asia-Pacific region. In 2015, B2C ecommerce sales in North America are predicted to rise by a small double-digit percentage, with the US still accounting for more than 90% of the pie.

The US is reported to be more advanced than Canada both in online shopper penetration and in B2C ecommerce’s share of total retail sales. Consequently, Canada is forecasted to slightly lead the USA in terms of B2C ecommerce’s growth rate through 2019.

The rise of mcommerce and omnichannel retail is an important trend both in the US and in Canada. US mcommerce sales are projected to be dominated by sales generated through tablets, while in Canada mobile browsers were ahead of applications in terms of usage for mobile shopping at the end of 2014. In Canada, cross-border online shopping is also significant, though its importance is expected to somewhat lessen as the Canadian currency has weakened with respect to the USD.

Regarding B2C ecommerce players, the US is home to some of the world’s largest companies in terms of online retail sales and US merchants dominate in both domestic and the Canadian markets. Amazon.com is the leader in both countries, with a double-digit market share, according to yStats.com’s new report.

In order to compete with Amazon, some major US retailers, including Wal-Mart and Target, heavily invest in expanding their ecommerce capabilities. Nevertheless, online players remain at the forefront of the B2C ecommerce’s growth in North America.