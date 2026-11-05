NewsPayments

Canada and EU to work on linking instant payment systems

SA

Sinziana Albu

05 Nov 2026 / 5 Min Read

Keywords:
partnershippaymentsecommercedigital paymentscross-border payments
Countries:
CanadaEurope

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