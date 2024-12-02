CaixaBank and Meliá team up to offer mobile payments in hotel chain

The system is equipped with digital signature technology and is compatible with all types of domestic and international financial applications, as well as with the new systems developed by technology companies such as Samsung Pay. Meliá POS devices will also accept payments for purchases using wearable devices. Meliá also now uses the latest generation payment gateway developed by CaixaBank to boost ecommerce and online reservations, which also allows international customers to choose the currency in which they wish to buy.

In addition to developing latest generation POS systems and payment gateways, CaixaBank also issues cards in all types of formats, from wearable accessories such as contactless bracelets through to mobile payment applications.

The financial institution has its own payment application for Android devices called CaixaBank Pay, which allows customers to download their CaixaBank Visa cards to their phone and use the phone as if it were a contactless card to buy things in any stores with an adapted data phone.